Bianca Belair chooses her opponent for Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair is a champion like no other in WWE. The current SmackDown Women's Champion is known for her superb physique and athleticism, but can also be unpredictable at times. Belair showcased her unpredictability today when she issued a challenge to her next opponent.

The EST of WWE surprised the WWE Universe as she issued a challenge to Bayley. This came as a shock, as you don't see current champions issue direct challenges every day.

Belair came out to the roar of the Thunderdome where she cut an emotional promo speaking about the struggles she had to go through in order to get to the top.

It was here that she called out Bayley, who has been laughing at Bianca Belair quite a bit recently, and challenged her to a title match at Hell in a Cell.

Obviously, there was no way that the Role Model would pass up on such an opportunity. At the end of the day, it looks as though Bayley has managed to weasel her way back into title contention by getting under Bianca Belair's skin.

It has since been made official that Bianca Belair will challenge Bayley at Hell in a Cell in an attempt to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair is expecting a rematch with Sasha Banks as well

Bianca Belair became SmackDown Women's Champion after putting on a heck of a performance against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. The two WWE Superstars left their hearts and souls out there in the main event of Night One.

However, since losing her championship, Sasha Banks has not been seen in a WWE ring. There has been speculation that WWE plan on bringing her back once fans are allowed back into the arenas.

Regardless of when she returns, Bianca Belair is fully expecting Banks to claim her rematch, and perhaps the two could do battle at SummerSlam.

"That night at WrestleMania, our match was about so much more than winning the title. We made history. And I’m fully expecting a rematch." said Bianca Belair

