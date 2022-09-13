"Unfinished business" - RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair sends warning to WWE Superstars

Bianca Belair has shared her thoughts on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (Damage CTRL) showing up after her victory over Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam.

She recently spoke with Inside the Ropes while WWE was in Cardiff for Clash at the Castle. Bianca teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka at the premium live event to battle Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

Bayley and her stable picked up an upset victory after The Role Model pinned the RAW Women's Champion.

The EST spoke about Bayley returning after her SummerSlam match and claimed she felt just as excited as the fans.

"SummerSlam for one was in my hometown so it already felt special," said Belair. "It was so much history behind SummerSlam with the whole year-long build with Becky Lynch and I, and us trying to top our WrestleMania match was one thing, and afterwards I'm like 'okay we did it'. And then Bayley came out and I was like 'oh I heard the crowd, this is going to get good'." [From 00:50 to 01:14]

Bianca added that she loved seeing IYO and Dakota arrive with The Role Model and noted that there are pictures of her genuine reaction in the moment.

The RAW Women's Champion said that she has unfinished business with Bayley, as the two were supposed to battle last year at Money in the Bank, but the match was canceled due to Bayley suffering a torn ACL.

"Then IYO comes out and then Dakota comes out. And it was just, as much as everyone else was like surprised and loved it, I felt the same way. There's like pictures of my facial expressions like that's really truly how I felt in the moment. I'm very excited for them to come back. Bayley and I have unfinished business."[From 01:13 to 01:32]

Bianca Belair will defend her title on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW

The EST is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship tonight. During last week's edition of the red brand, WWE advertised and announced that Bianca had issued an Open Challenge for the title.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will also be competing for titles tonight. They will battle Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in a rematch of the tournament finals for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Bayley has only wrested one singles match on television since her return at Summerslam. The Role Model defeated Aliyah on the August 22nd edition of the red brand. It will be interesting to see if she answers Bianca's challenge on RAW.

