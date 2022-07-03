Bianca Belair vows to teach WWE RAW star a lesson following her victory at Money in the Bank

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella tonight at WWE Money in the Bank.

Carmella was a worthy rival for the RAW Women's Champion but ultimately fell short. The EST pinned her challenger following a KOD. However, after the match, The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE attacked Bianca and taunted her.

After Money in the Bank went off the air, Belair delivered a warning to Carmella during a WWE Digital Exclusive backstage interview:

"Carmella likes to walk around, talk about her resume, talking about what she's about. Tonight, I think we got to see what Carmella is really about. I was all for competition, all game for it, but what she did out there, girl uh-uh [sic]. Some people just don't know how to take an L, and Camella doesn't understand that 'L' stands for lesson. So now Carmella, I'm going to teach you a lesson." (from 00:15 to 00:37)

WWE fans react to Carmella attacking Bianca Belair

As Belair celebrated her win on the turnbuckle, Carmella attacked the champion from behind. She slammed The EST and stomped on her a few times before retreating.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the attack. Some wondered if it was a set-up for Liv Morgan to cash in. Little did they know Morgan would cash in later on the show.

Bernardo Gomez @bgomez1107 @ThamuzV @WWE @CarmellaWWE

Now...if she cashes over Ronda and wins the SD Women's Title...that MGM Grand Arena will blow off. @BiancaBelairWWE Legit was scared. Liv won a lot of good popularity tonight....not the time nor the storyline to cashin in.Now...if she cashes over Ronda and wins the SD Women's Title...that MGM Grand Arena will blow off. @ThamuzV @WWE @CarmellaWWE @BiancaBelairWWE Legit was scared. Liv won a lot of good popularity tonight....not the time nor the storyline to cashin in.Now...if she cashes over Ronda and wins the SD Women's Title...that MGM Grand Arena will blow off.

Other members of the WWE Universe didn't seem happy that the feud was continuing and wanted Belair to move on to someone else.

Liv Morgan captured the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in later on the show. You can check that out here.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far