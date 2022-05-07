"That's really my goal for the future" – Bianca Belair wants to 'conquer' current champion in WWE

Bianca Belair revealed what she wants to accomplish next in WWE.

The RAW Women's Champion has defeated many top names such as Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch. However, there's one superstar she's yet to beat: Charlotte Flair. The Queen is the only member of The Four Horsewomen the EST of WWE has never defeated.

Speaking to On The Turf, Belair said she wants to change that. Her goal is to conquer the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion:

"I’ve had a lot of success very quickly in WWE and I’m very grateful for that. I’m the RAW Women’s Champion, I just defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Right now, I feel like I'm at the forefront of a new generation of women’s wrestling. You have the Four Horsewomen who came before me: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley, who really paved the way and broke barriers for women. They don’t have to go anywhere, just make some room for me. I’ve already defeated three out of the four horsewomen and the only one I haven’t defeated is Charlotte Flair. So I'd love to go up against Charlotte Flair and try to conquer her. So that’s really my goal for the future."

Bianca Belair has her sights set on Charlotte Flair

The EST of WWE's first feud after her main roster call-up was with Bayley. She defeated her several times. They were supposed to collide again before The Role Model got injured. At WrestleMania 36, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha banks to win the SmackFown Women's Championship in the main event of Night 1.

Her victory over Becky Lynch came at WrestleMania last month. She dethroned Big Time Becks to capture the RAW Women's title. Charlotte could be next as well. If both stars remain champions until November, they might collide at Survivor Series in one of the annual brand supremacy matches.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh