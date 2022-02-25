×
"My dream match" - Bianca Belair wants to face WWE Hall of Famer in a mixed tag team match 

The EST of WWE wants to share the ring with Beth Phoenix
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 25, 2022 07:18 AM IST
WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has referred to Beth Phoenix as her dream opponent. She admitted that she'd like to face The Glamazon in a singles or mixed tag team match.

Beth Phoenix recently teamed up with her husband Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The EST of WWE would also like to tag with her significant other, Montez Ford, to face the Grit Couple.

Bianca Belair told WrestleTalk that she'd like to face Beth whether or not she's a champion, and she considers it to be her dream match.

“My dream match – and I say this in every interview that they ask this – is Beth Phoenix. I always say, ‘Beth, come back, come back and wrestle me’... That would be a dream match if I’m champion or not champion, if she comes back and we get to have a match together. She was the first person I watched and related to. And I’d love a dream match with me and my husband Montez Ford against Beth and Edge, so, I think we could make some magic with that," Bianca said.
@TheBethPhoenix @EdgeRatedR 🔥🤘 #GRITCouple https://t.co/Mh7QJHok7n

Could Bianca Belair walk out with the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38?

The EST of WWE and Becky Lynch will meet inside the square circle once again, but this time it'll be at the Showcase of the Immortals. The coveted RAW Women's Championship will be on the line.

I’m going to wrESTleMania!LET’S RUN IT THE 🤬 BACK!The only two WrESTleMania Main Event Champions going head to head at #wrESTleMania38 🤩#wrESTleMania#WWEChamber#ESTofWWE https://t.co/DAF5YLQ5TR
Bianca Belair has never held the title before, so this will be a major accomplishment if she wins. Last year, she captured the SmackDown Women's Title in the main event of WrestleMania 37 by defeating Sasha Banks. This year, she could dethrone another member of the Four Horsewomen.

Edited by Angana Roy
