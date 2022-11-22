Bianca Belair wants to face 26-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is keen to face a familiar foe at WWE WrestleMania and reignite a rivalry that was last seen about two years ago.

The EST of WWE has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last few years. She won the main event of WrestleMania 37, beating Sasha Banks to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. This year at the Showcase of Immortals, she defeated Becky Lynch to kickstart her current reign as the RAW Women's Champion.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, Belair disclosed that the showdown between her and Rhea Ripley is worthy of the grandest stage.

"Any time Rhea Ripley and I get in the ring, we always make magic, and I feel like we did some amazing things in NXT together, and then we came up to RAW and SmackDown. We’ve been on both sides doing amazing things on opposite sides of this mountain top, trying to reach to the top. So that would be amazing. I’ve always considered Rhea Ripley and I a WrestleMania match, a feud that could go down in history as one of the best feuds that women have had. I would love to have a WrestleMania match with Rhea. That’s a dream match of mine," said Belair. [H/T- Fightful]

Bianca Belair wants to accomplish another major WWE feat

Bianca Belair has taken down the likes of Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch over the last two years. It is an incredible record, but the RAW Women's Champion has higher aspirations. She wants to slay all four of the horsewomen, and Charlotte Flair is the only one standing in her way.

"I will say I still have my goal of taking down all four Horsewomen. So I still have Charlotte Flair that I need to take down. Whether it’s Charlotte or Rhea, I have so many WrestleMania matches that I still wanna have, but Rhea Ripley’s definitely at the top of the list," Belair said.

While Bianca Belair and Charlotte have met in the past on numerous occasions, two of their matches ended in DQ while the Queen reigned supreme on one occasion.

