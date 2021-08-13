Bianca Belair wants to face two popular WWE couples in a mixed tag team match

Bianca Belair recently named two particular WWE couples she would like to face in a mixed tag team match alongside her husband, Montez Ford.

In 2021, Belair has occasionally teamed up with male competitors like Reginald, Cesaro, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. Speaking with Sony Sports India, the SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned that in a mixed tag team scenario with Ford as her partner, she would like to be pitted in matches against Jimmy Uso/Naomi and The Miz/Maryse.

"Opponents I would want to face in a mixed tag match? Probably, Miz and Maryse. Yeah...and Naomi and [Jimmy] Uso. Those would be my [top] two picks," said Bianca Belair.

The Miz has previously teamed up with his wife, Maryse, on pay-per-views such as Hell in a Cell and WrestleMania.

Naomi has teamed up with her husband, Jimmy Uso, on multiple occasions in 2015 and 2018. Both have wrestled as partners in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge.

Bianca Belair to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Sasha Banks recently returned to WWE.

This year's SummerSlam event is set to take place on August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Goldberg, Edge, and John Cena are some of the biggest names that will be wrestling at the pay-per-view.

Bianca Belair will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Sasha Banks.

On WWE television, both stars previously fought each other in April this year and became the first African-American women to headline a WrestleMania show. Belair won her title at the event and has held on to it for more than 100 days at this stage.

Could Sasha Banks dethrone her from the top at SummerSlam? Or will Bianca Belair continue her championship reign? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

In the video embedded above, you can check out Bayley's emotional reaction to Belair and Banks' WrestleMania 37 match.

