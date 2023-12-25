Bianca Belair wants a showdown against two rising WWE Superstars, heavily praises former champion

Bianca Belair is one of WWE's most successful home-grown stars who came from the developmental brand and went on to headline WrestleMania. Recently, she praised two stars and revealed that she would like a showdown against the two women soon.

The stars in question are Lash Legend and former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Both were heavily featured on the developmental brand.

Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair praised Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton for their work in the developmental brand. The EST also spoke about The Buff Barbie's sudden rise to the top.

"I mean, of course, Lash Legend, even when she first came in, any collegiate athlete, because they have a similar background as me. I saw her when she first came in, and she recently had a great showing. I think there's a lot of greatness to come from her. I would be so excited to get in the ring with her one day. Tiffany [Stratton] is doing amazing things."

Belair was astonished by Stratton's rise to the top.

"I was very impressed with her, like how quickly she became a champion in such a short amount of time. I don't think people realize how impressive that is to, you know, maybe be there a year and some change and you're champion? You're being thrown into that, and she did so well in that role. I think she's a star now and she's going to be a star in the future." (From 11:45 to 12:45)

Bianca Belair has major praise for top WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair spent the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown teaming up with stars such as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi to fight off the new and improved Damage CTRL.

Speaking on ROAR Around The Ring, The EST of WWE praised The Queen and said she would like to have a dream match with her whenever she returns to WWE after her injury.

"Me selfishly, we all know I’ve always looked up to Charlotte Flair, I’ve always wanted to have a dream match against her, with her, it doesn’t matter as long as I can be in the ring with her."

Charlotte Flair will be out for at least nine months after she was injured during a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown.

