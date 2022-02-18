Bianca Belair is looking for back-to-back Wrestlemania victories

Current WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has spoken of her desire to create history once again and capture Championship gold at WrestleMania.

In what has been a defining past 12 months for the EST of WWE, Belair has risen to the top of the women's division. From winning the 2021 Royal Rumble to eventually capturing the SmackDown Women's title from Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania, the list of accolades is long.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Belair looked back on her iconic victory against Banks and set forth her target for performing at this year's WrestleMania.

“Main-eventing WrestleMania with Sasha Banks and walking out as SmackDown women’s champion, that was amazing,” Belair says. “This year, I’m looking to repeat. I want to win a title in back-to-back years at WrestleMania." H/T Sports Illustrated

Bianca Belair also hopes to face RAW Women's Champion Big Time Becky Lynch.

“My goal is to win at Elimination Chamber on Saturday,” Belair says. “I want that chance to wrestle Becky Lynch and win the Raw women’s championship.” H/T Sports Illustrated

This Saturday, Belair will step inside the Elimination Chamber against five other women, with the winner going on to WrestleMania to battle for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair teamed with Sasha Banks at last year's Elimination Chamber premium live event

Before their iconic matchup at WrestleMania, Belair teamed up with the then SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

Although they were booked to face off at the show of shows, the two superstars looked to be on the same page heading into their Tag Team title match.

Despite their best efforts, Bianca and Banks would leave the event with a loss on their records.

Bianca Belair would rectify her defeat a month later when she captured the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 37.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Pratik Singh