"I think we would break the internet" - Bianca Belair wants to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with popular musician

RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has invited Grammy award winning artist and entrepreneur Rihanna to be her tag team partner in WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently collaborated with Fenty Beauty to help promote its newest bullet lipstick collection. Rihanna founded the popular cosmetics brand in 2017.

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Bianca Belair stated that she wants to team up and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with the Barbadian singer.

"When she’s ready to come back, I would love that," said Belair. "Come tag team with me, we can be tag team champions! I think we would break the internet with that one!" Rihanna told Alistair McGeorge of Metro. "I’m a huge fan of Rihanna, I love Fenty Beauty and I’ve always thought that being a WWE superstar, makeup is such a huge part of what we do, of our characters and our personas and our presence."

Bianca Belair on her WWE Elimination Chamber gear

Bianca Belair is talented in and outside the ring. She makes her own wrestling gear, which she dons inside the squared circle. However, while making her Elimination Chamber gear, her sewing machine broke down.

Bianca Belair stated that she had to sew the gear by hand, and she hopes that it comes out looking good.

"Oh my gosh, halfway through my sewing machine stopped working for some reason, so I had to do a lot of it by hand," said Bianca. "And it was my first time making a full body suit. Hopefully it comes out good! I always look to do more with it, but I think it’s nice, I think I did a good job! My fingers are kind of raw right now after sewing with the needle, but I got the job done! So hopefully it’s good!"

The EST of WWE is set to compete inside the Elimination Chamber for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship. The event will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

