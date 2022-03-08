"I don't want any excuses" - Bianca Belair warns top champion ahead of WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair has sent a warning to Becky Lynch after she recently cut a promo with a fractured voice box.

Taking to social media, Big Time Becks posted a video of herself after suffering a fractured larynx at a recent house show in Allentown, PA. Due to the injury, Lynch was also forced to miss this week's edition of RAW.

In response to Lynch, The EST of WWE claimed that the RAW Women's Champion was just playing the victim. Belair also had a suggestion for Lynch, asking her to get eight hours of sleep and eat chicken noodle soup.

"Okay, now you REALLY dragging it Becky…Playing the victim role really good. But do what you need to sleep better at night. PLEASE get all 8 hours of sleep & eat ALL the chicken noodle soup you need each day to heal up and prepare for #wrESTleMania. I don’t want any excuses." - wrote Belair.

Becky Lynch accused Bianca Belair for causing her recent injury

Becky Lynch recently claimed that her arch-nemesis Bianca Belair hit her as hard as she could in the throat, as a result of which Lynch suffered a fractured voice box in the first place.

Big Time Becks even noted that she was spitting blood all over the arena in Allentown. Here's what Lynch had to say about the injury suffered during the aforementioned house show:

"Well, I made it. I busted out of the hospital and made it to Cleveland just in time for the end of RAW. Now it didn't matter that hours ago, Bianca Belair hit me as hard as she could, in the throat, fracturing my voice box. Hit me so hard that I was spitting blood all over the arena in Allentown. No, no, no. I made it here because I wanted to get my hands on Bianca Belair, and when she heard I as coming, she ran out of here. I asked around and they said she ran as fast as she possibly could," said Lynch.

Lynch will be defending the RAW Women's Championship against Belair at WrestleMania 38. The two women have previously headlined the Show Of Shows in their respective matches. The rivals will aim to take each other to the limit in their upcoming showdown.

Edited by Pratik Singh