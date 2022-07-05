"Really tried to jump my girl" - Bianca Belair warns two WWE Superstars after teaming up with Liv Morgan on RAW

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair warned both Carmella and Natalya after they set their sights on Liv Morgan.

The newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion addressed the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Nattie and Carmella. Eventually, Morgan was saved by The EST.

Taking to Twitter, Belair put Natalya and Carmella on notice for their actions. The reigning RAW Women's Champion wrote:

"They really tried to jump my girl…Gurl uh uh…You know I’m not letting that happen."

This led to a tag team match between the two teams, as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion teamed up for the first time since the historic Money in the Bank premium live event.

Morgan continued her incredible momentum as she picked up the win, courtesy of the oblivion on Natalya.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Bianca Belair's message for Natalya and Carmella

The WWE Universe responded to Bianca Belair's tweet with photos of both her and Liv Morgan posing with their respective championships. Fans also showcased their support for the two and congratulated them on their big win on RAW.

At the recently concluded Money in the Bank show, Morgan captured the Women's Money in the Bank contract, marking her first big accomplishment in WWE.

While she did initially tease cashing in on her contract at WrestleMania, the 28-year-old didn't wasted time and cashed in on Ronda Rousey following her win over Natalya.

On the same show, Belair defeated Carmella to retain her RAW Women's Championship in dominant fashion. The EST of WWE was initially set to put her title on the line against Morgan's former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley.

However, the Eradicator was forced to withdraw from the match and the Money in the Bank show due to medical issues.

