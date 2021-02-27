Bianca Belair chooses The Boss as her WrestleMania 37 opponent

After weeks of buildiing up, Bianca Belair has made her decision on which Women's Champion she'll face at WrestleMania 37. The EST of WWE has challenged The Boss Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the grandest stage of them all.

Belair made her decision on this week's episode of SmackDown. It took some time to make the announcement official, thanks to some unnecessary interruptions.

WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville welcomed Bianca Belair into the ring and presented her with the options: Asuka with the RAW Women's Championship or Sasha Banks with the SmackDown Women's Championship. The EST was about to make her decision but was rudely interrupted by Reginald the Sommelier.

This prompted Sasha Banks to come out and reprimand Reginald. Finally, after some back and forth, Belair made her decision.

The match between both women will intrigue the audience. Both Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are exceptional athletes and will put on one hell of a match at WrestleMania 37.

What is next for Bianca Belair?

Now that she has made her decision, the question arises as to what is next for the EST of WWE. There is still plenty of time between now and WrestleMania 37, and Bianca Belair has few opponents, if any, to roll through.

Belair has already defeated Bayley, one of the only superstars apart from Sasha Banks who could actually give Belair some serious competition. However, it seems she still needs to get rid of the pest Reginald.

The Sommelier has already made several attempts to dissuade The EST from a match with Sasha Banks. Perhaps his employer Carmella will get involved in this feud, leading to a match at Fastlane. Either way, it seems most likely that Belair will mow through Reginald before she meets The Boss in what we can hope is an epic WrestleMania match.

