"I had to show Bayley who's in control" – Bianca Belair opens up on her win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair had some words for her vanquished opponent after their title match at Extreme Rules.

Belair put on a stellar title defense at Extreme Rules against Bayley. She planted her rival with a KOD on a ladder before climbing another to retain the title.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with the champion after her bout. The EST was ecstatic after the win and mentioned that she had anticipated interference from the Women's Tag Team Champions. Belair also claimed that the victory was her showing Bayley who was in control.

"Well, tonight was my very first ladder match and it was tough but I am the toughest. I knew that Bayley was unpredictable and I knew Bayley had a chip on her shoulders and I knew IYO and Dakota were gonna come out. But I tell you this much, power is not controlling people, power is controlling yourself. And when you try and control people, that's the first time that you are completely out of control. So tonight, I had to show Bayley who's in control." [0:13 - 0:35]

Bianca Belair is not done with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

During the same interview, The EST of WWE mentioned that she was still not done with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Last night, the duo ran interference but got a double KOD by the champion.

"And as far as IYO and Dakota, I did that for my girls tonight - Alexa and Asuka. Don't think that this is over with, they're coming for you. We're all coming for you. But as tonight, I'm standing still your RAW Women's Champion." [0:36 - 0:50]

She mentioned that Asuka and Alexa Bliss would look to seek revenge from Damage CTRL in the coming weeks. Fans will have to wait and see what's next in their storied rivalry.

