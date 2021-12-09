Bianca Belair reflects on her historic 2021 Royal Rumble win, says she's excited for next year's event

'The EST of WWE' Bianca Belair is excited to attend next year's Royal Rumble event, which will take place on January 29 at the Dome at America's Center.

This will be the first time Belair will compete at the highly anticipated pay-per-view event in front of a live crowd since arriving on the main roster. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made history earlier this year by winning the Women's Rumble match after last eliminating Rhea Ripley.

During a recent interview with St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Bianca Belair looked back at her historic win inside the WWE ThunderDome. She stated that she couldn't wait to relive that moment in front of a live crowd at next year's Royal Rumble.

"I'm super excited about coming to St. Louis,” said Belair. "It's one of the biggest pay-per-views; it's one that people get very, very excited about... When I won the Royal Rumble [in 2021], it was during the pandemic times, so we only had virtual fans. It was still an amazing moment, but to have our fans back and to be able to experience having this Royal Rumble... It's just chaos — the crowd is going crazy, and you get to feed off of that crowd. So it's going to just add even more to the Royal Rumble match for us in the ring," Belair said.

Bianca Belair on main eventing WrestleMania 37 Night 1 with Sasha Banks

After winning the women's Royal Rumble match, Bianca Belair chose Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania opponent. At the Grandest Stage of Them All, she successfully defeated The Boss to win her first title on the main roster; the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Belair revealed how it felt to make history alongside Sasha Banks:

"It was more than just about main eventing WrestleMania, it was more than just about winning the SmackDown women's championship title — which I walked out as champion that night, but I say this all the time, no one lost that night. It was just a moment that was for representation, a moment bigger than us, a moment in history. I'm just super blessed to be the woman in that position, because there were so many women who came before us and paved the way."

Bianca Belair's run with the SmackDown Women's Title ended at SummerSlam when she quickly lost to the returning Becky Lynch. She failed several times to recapture the gold and moved to WWE RAW during the draft.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Belair will be a champion anytime soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy