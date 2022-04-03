Bianca Belair wins her first RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch faced Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Women's Championship.

The feud between the two had been ongoing ever since Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and beat Belair in 26 seconds for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

At The Show of the Shows, the two stars went through everything to win the title, and eventually, Belair became the new RAW Women's Champion. After a series of suplexes, The EST dethroned Big Time Becks, ending her 162-day title reign.

Bianca Belair paid tribute to her roots

Both Bianca and Becky put in effort towards their entrances. The EST walked to the ring with a marching band playing beat music while The Man drove in in a car.

Considering that marching bands are an integral part of African culture, it was clear that The EST paid tribute to her roots.

Apart from the entrance, Belair did one more thing to turn everyone's eyes. The EST wore a two-piece outfit with 'Becky's' written on her pants.

It's known that The EST makes her outfits, which means she might've stitched Big Time Becks' name on her bottoms intentionally to disrespect The Man.

The EST did everything, a grand entrance, a customized outfit, suffering Lynch's Manhandle Slam, and several dropkicks.

How long do you think the new RAW Women's Champion will reign? Will she overtake Lynch? Sound off in the comment section below!

