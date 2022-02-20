Bianca Belair books her place at WrestleMania following Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania as she outlasted five others to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The EST will face the winner of Becky Lynch vs. Lita at The Showcase of the Immortals for the RAW Women's Championship.

The match started with Liv Morgan and Nikki A.S.H in the ring as the other four participants looked on from their pods. The duo were soon joined by Doudrop, who dominated both women for a while.

Rhea Ripley was next to enter the match and she wasted no time in going after her former partner. The former NXT Champion secured the first elimination after pinning Nikki.

Alexa Bliss was soon added to the mix, but the in-ring participants were reduced to three as Liv pinned Doudrop. The former Riot Squad member was then eliminated by Alexa Bliss.

Bianca was the last to enter the bout as she won the gauntlet match on RAW last week.

The athletic abilities of the former SmackDown Women's Champion were on full display as she eliminated the final two contestants in Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss. Bianca will now have a chance to become a two-time women's champion at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania last year

Bianca Belair is no stranger when it comes to competing for the top prize at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The EST of WWE defeated Sasha Banks in the historic main event last year for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bianca went on to hold the title until SummerSlam last year, where she was defeated by a returning Becky Lynch in 26 seconds. The former Royal Rumble winner has been chasing Becky since then, looking for redemption, but The Man has been able to fend her off on multiple occasions.

Bianca now has the chance to settle the score with Big Time Becks, who will be defending her title against Lita later tonight.

