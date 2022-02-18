"Very, very empty and nervous" - Bianca Belair describes her WrestleMania main event matchup

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recalled her WrestleMania main event match with Sasha Banks.

Belair won the 2021 Royal Rumble and went on to compete in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania. She went up against Sasha Banks and defeated the Legit Boss to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Speaking on the Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, Belair remembered being nervous backstage before her marquee matchup. She mentioned that she was talking to herself and reassuring herself that she was okay.

Here's what the EST of WWE had to say about her WrestleMania match:

"Whenever someone asks you what's your goal in WWE, you always say, main eventing WrestleMania,'' said Belair. ''That's something we always want and sometimes I feel like we just say. But when the moment was actually hapenning, I was like, 'Okay it's here.' But ironically I'm very, very empty and nervous and can't stop moving backstage. And I remember before the match, I looked at my husband and I was just like, I'm okay. And I had this weird sense of calm. I was very calm and I was like, I'm ready for this." (from 14:26 onwards)

Bianca Belair will be at the Elimination Chamber match

Come this Saturday, Bianca Belair will look to cement herself on the WrestleMania card as the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she needs to go through 5 other women inside the Elimination Chamber to stake her claim as the next challenger for Big Time Becks.

Belair will be pitted against the likes of Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan and Nikki A.S.H. at the Chamber match.

The Elimination Chamber premium live event will emanate on February 19, from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

