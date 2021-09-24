"I feel like no one lost that night" – Bianca Belair on her WrestleMania match against Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks made history at WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One when they collided in the main event for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The EST of WWE feels that both of them came out winners that night.

Bianca earned the opportunity to challenge The Boss for the title after winning the women's Royal Rumble match. At The Grandest Stage Of Them All, the two stars put on a clinic which ended with Belair capturing the gold.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Belair spoke about the significance of the bout and what it meant to her and Banks.

"It was, you know, even going into WrestleMania, we both knew that that moment was so much bigger than just being about me, being about Sasha, being about the both of us, you know?" said Belair. "I went in there and I won the SmackDown championship, but at the end of the day, I stick by this, I always say this, I feel like no one lost that night."

Bianca Belair on her emotional moment with Sasha Banks following WrestleMania 37

During the event, a video surfaced on social media of Sasha smiling following her loss to Bianca. It was a special moment for both stars, and they were emotional.

Bianca opened up about their feelings after the match and the show ended:

"[Sasha Banks] was there, she was happy she was, you know?" said Belair. "Her passion is WWE, and being able to go out there and perform and being able to be in that moment and make history, she was fulfilled by that and me too. Like I said, the match was so amazing and it represented so much that we want an ESPY off of it, and so we both got fulfilment out of that match."

"I would have felt the same way if the outcome was different, because that moment was just so much bigger than just as us, added Belair. "It was about representation, it was about going out there and inspiring people and inspiring the world. I mean, doing that on the 'grandest stage of them all', you couldn't ask for a better moment than that and just being a part of it was really cool. So I think she was just fulfilled just by being in that moment and we both felt the same way, we shared these same words after the match."

Bianca is scheduled to challenge 'The Man' Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. If she dethrones the champ, this will make her a two-time champion.

