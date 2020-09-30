Bianca Belair on what she is doing in WWE to distinguish herself

Bianca Belair is one of the most unique stars in WWE and is one of the strongest women in the women's division. However, even outside her time wrestling in the ring, Bianca Belair has a lot of diverse interests. During her interview with Digital Spy, she talked about her YouTube channel where she filmed the process of making all her outfits.

Bianca Belair on the importance of her YouTube in WWE

Bianca Belair talked about her YouTube channel and how she has made it her own place to express a different side to herself and how she is passionate about sewing. Bianca Belair has even made The Street Profits' wrestling gear at times.

"My character is very multi-faceted, very powerful, she can get in the ring and do an array of things but I like to use my YouTube channel to show other elements of myself that I feel I many not be able to show in the ring. I'm able to show on YouTube what I'm passionate about, what I love to do and one of those things is sewing my gear."

Handing out EST’s every week...



You ain’t never met anyone like me

I am the fastEST 🏃🏽‍♀️💨



💋Bianca Belair💋#ESTofWWE#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ptgFBsqhbZ — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) September 29, 2020

Bianca Belair went on to say that no one could do anything better than her character in WWE, and that included making her own gear. She said that she would do it herself because she felt that was easier than making others understand her ideas.

"Bianca Belair, she knows nobody can do it like her, nobody can do it better than her, and that also includes making my gear. I can never get my ideas across to people where they totally understand it completely, so I'm just like: 'I'm going to do it myself, cause nobody can do it like me.' "So I'm able to really show that on my YouTube channel with the sewing and really connect with fans and get that other side of me out there."

Bianca Belair was in a feud with Zelina Vega last month, and during that time, attacked her during her Twitch Stream.