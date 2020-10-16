Big boost for AEW as they beat NXT in Wednesday Night Ratings again

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) once again stood over NXT in terms of viewership, garnering a total of 826,000 viewers on TNT. This is up from last week, where they scored a viewership number of 753,000 viewers, as per ShowBuzz Daily.

This once again beats NXT, a show that scored a rating of 651,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW edged their competitors out by 27%. Interestingly, AEW dropped slightly in the 18-49 demographic, getting a 0.30 rating - down from last week by 3%. As for NXT, there was an increase of 2% in the 18-49 demographic.

Despite NXT's overall number being up from last week's rating of 639,000 viewers, it was still the lowest-viewed episode since mid-August of 2020.

Another big boost for AEW was the fact that they were the #17 in the cable top 150 while NXT, in comparison, failed to make the top 50 - sitting at #51.

What separated AEW and NXT?

AEW was an episode that didn't get the best reviews this week, but it was hard to deny that they deserved a solid rating as it was a title extravaganza episode. In that, we saw Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship in the main event against Lance Archer, while Cody Rhodes went to a time-limit draw against Orange Cassidy when he put the TNT Championship on the line.

Hiraku Shida put the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Big Swole while FTR once again resorted to cheating tactics to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship.

The Cody Rhodes-Orange Cassidy match wasn't too well-received, but they will be facing off again in a couple of weeks.

NXT, on the other hand, wasn't a stacked show by any means, but it had a few solid matches. Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory, while his wife Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart to become the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

Apart from that, Toni Storm made her in-ring return while Killian Dain and Drake Maverick seemingly formed a tag team in the main event.