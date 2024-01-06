Big botch involving Roman Reigns just 30 seconds into SmackDown New Year's Revolution special

Roman Reigns was spotted coming out of his car in the opening segment of SmackDown's New Year's Revolution special. As soon as he got out, Kayla Braxton was ready with a question, only for a big botch.

It was hardly half a minute into the first SmackDown of 2024 when Braxton was presumably going to ask Roman Reigns about The Rock's big question on RAW.

However, due to a production team botch, she was inaudible. All Reigns did was laugh at the question, walking away without answering her.

Expand Tweet

The New Year's Revolution would be a massive night for The Tribal Chief. He came to see who he would face at the 2024 Royal Rumble: Randy Orton, AJ Styles, or LA Knight.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting three months for the Head of the Table, with major speculation over who his WrestleMania 40 opponent could be: The Rock or Cody Rhodes.

Who would you like to see The Tribal Chief face at the Grandest Stage of Them All? We'll have to wait and see. As of now, we're going to witness something big for the 2024 Royal Rumble.