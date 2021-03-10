Big Cass discusses possible WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass has revealed that he is open to the idea of working for WWE again one day.

In June 2018, Big Cass (now known as CazXL) received his release from WWE. The seven-foot Superstar has struggled with alcoholism and mental health issues in recent years, causing him to take time away from wrestling. After entering rehab in 2020, Cass decided later in the year that he was ready to return to the ring.

Enzo Amore’s tag team partner recently made his comeback at a Lariato Pro Wrestling event in February 2021. Speaking to WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor, he gave his thoughts on possibly rejoining Vince McMahon’s company:

“That would be nice, but I’m not really focused on anything long-term right now. I’m willing to wrestle anywhere. Right now I’m kinda just focused on my indie bookings and I need to focus all my energy on that because the future is a beautiful mystery, to quote [NFL star] Aaron Rodgers.

“So I don’t know what’s in store for me, but if I was given the opportunity to go back to WWE, yeah I would really, really do my best that what they thought about me from the get-go was right. But we shall see what happens, man, I just take it day-by-day, one day at a time. Tomorrow’s never guaranteed, man.”

Big Cass lost his final WWE match against Daniel Bryan at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June 2018. Two days later, WWE announced that he had been released from his contract. Cass said in an interview with Ryan Satin in 2019 that he lost his job due to a series of mistakes in a short period of time.

Big Cass’ WWE career

Big Cass lost against Daniel Bryan at Backlash 2018 and Money in the Bank 2018

Originally known as Colin Cassady, Big Cass joined WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental territory in 2011. He went on to form a tag team with Enzo Amore in NXT in 2013. To this day, Cass and Amore are widely viewed as one of the most popular duos in the brand’s history.

Cass remained tag team partners with Amore for over a year after they moved to WWE’s main roster in 2016. The towering Superstar turned heel and betrayed Amore in 2017 before suffering an ACL tear, ruling him out for eight months. Two months after his return to action in 2018, Cass received his release from WWE.