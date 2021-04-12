Big Cass reveals if he could return to WWE in the future

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar CaZXL f.k.a Big Cass revealed whether the door would be open for him to return to WWE.

CaZXL was released by WWE in 2018. He was having personal issues at the time but seems to be in a much better place now.

CaZXL was a guest on The Hannibal TV recently and was asked whether he could see himself returning to WWE in the future. He replied saying that he felt that the door could be open for a return in the future:

"I can't answer that with a 100% confidence but if I had to predict I'd say yes. I'd say that one day it's definitely a possibility but who knows when that day will be. I would guess that the door will be open at some point for me to go back there and there are a lot of opportunities right now out there in the world and a lot of doors will be open. If I keep doing what I'm doing every single day, going about life the way I need to every single minute or every single day, keeping myself right. Right now I'm only focusing on what I have in the near future. I don't want to think too far ahead so I'm looking right now at the near future."

CaZXL on why his singles run in WWE failed

CaZXL also opened up about his singles run in WWE, saying that he he had let the chance slip because of personal issues:

"I'm looking forward to a meaningful singles run. I was with Enzo for a long time, you know, I had the ACL injury and when I came back I was given a very big opportunity for me to succeed in a singles role and personal issues and things I don't want to get into, those kind of took over my life and I wasn't able to achieve a lot of the things that I would have liked to achieve in a singles run."

He added that he was looking forward to a more meaningful run as a singles wrestler in the future. CaZXL looks to be in the best shape of his career and it will be interesting to see his future plans.

