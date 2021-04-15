Former WWE Star says he's spoken with Gallows and Anderson about joining AEW

Big Cass - now known as CaZXL - has said there have been conversations about potentially joining AEW between himself and Gallows and Anderson - also known as The Good Brothers.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar said he was optimistic about his future away from WWE and that AEW is somewhere he would love to go. The "seven-foot-tall" star said he would also be happy to work in other promotions like IMPACT or NJPW.

Here's what CaZXL had to say on his conversation with Gallows and Anderson about his wrestling future and a potential move to AEW:

“I would love to go to AEW. I’d love to go back to WWE, go to AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, Ring of Honor, wherever. Those conversations with Gallows and Anderson have happened and it’s something I would love to do. But one day at a time is the way I take it, I don’t want to look too far into the future. If a phone call comes tonight that’s great, if it doesn’t come for another 3 – 4 months or a year, that’s fine too. I’m open to go anywhere and to have fun, and to make a name for myself.”

CaZXL has been on a roll as of late, having bounced back from alcohol-related issues and undergoing a tremendous physical transformation since being released by WWE back in 2018.

A move to AEW could be in the future for CaZXL now that he's returned to wrestling

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, CaZXL said he felt "amazing" to be back in the wrestling ring, having taken several months away from the spotlight to deal with personal issues.

“It feels amazing. There was a point in time where I thought I don’t want to go back to wrestling. I almost hated it and resented it so bad. I woke up 4 months ago and realized that was the first thing I fell in love with. You want to do what you love in life, you want to do what you’re passionate about, or you’re not gonna be happy. I am passionate about wrestling, and I just started my journey to getting back into the ring.”

