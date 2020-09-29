Big title rematch announced for the RAW after Clash of Champions

Asuka defended the RAW Women's Championship against an unlikely contender in Zelina Vega at the recently concluded Clash of Champions PPV. While Vega put up a decent fight, The Empress of Tomorrow was on a different level as she retained the title.

WWE, however, has now booked a rematch between the Superstars for the RAW after Clash of Champions.

Here's WWE's preview of the match:

Asuka proved Zelina Vega wasn't ready for her at WWE Clash of Champions, but can La Muñeca maximize a second chance? The Empress of Tomorrow will defend the Raw Women's Title against Vega tonight on Raw. Vega impressed in last night's battle at WWE Clash of Champions, deftly targeting Asuka's left arm throughout. But one costly mistake was all the champion needed to apply the Asuka Lock for the submission victory. Later in the evening, Asuka also answered Bayley's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title before winning by disqualification. With Asuka having competed twice and potentially nursing an injured arm, can Vega capitalize for her first championship gold? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Asuka's future as the RAW Women's Champion

Asuka did double duty at Clash of Champions as she also answered Bayley's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's title later on in the night. The match ended in a DQ win for Asuka after Bayley attacked the RAW Women's Champion with a chair. The post-match angle saw Sasha Banks return and unleash an attack on her former best friend, albeit with an injured neck.

Advertisement

Coming back to Asuka and her future as the RAW Women's Champion, the Japanese Superstar should ideally retain the title once again in the rematch against Zelina Vega.

Vega getting a RAW Women's title shot was a surprising move from the WWE, to begin with, but it might just be a filler feud before the company moves to a more significant angle for Asuka.

Many deserving women on RAW could get a crack at Asuka's title, but who will WWE choose?

Who would you like to see get in a RAW Women's Championship storyline with Asuka heading into the Hell in a Cell PPV? Could WWE extend her current feud with Vega for another PPV match? We'll have to wait and watch. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.