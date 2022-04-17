"I hated him in 2000 when he was the champ" – Former WWE Superstar on Triple H

Triple H recently announced retirement from in-ring action. The Game had a long and eventful career that spanned over two decades. Former WWE Superstar Big Damo (Killian Dain) revealed that he loved Triple H as part of DX but hated him as the world champion in 2000.

The Game was one of the key superstars during WWE's Attitude Era. He held the WWE Championship in 2000 as a heel. He was one of the most desired heels, and many fans hated him during that era.

Speaking to WrestlingInc, Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, said he got in touch with The Game after the WWE Hall of Famer announced his retirement. Damo discussed his equation with Hunter and how he felt as a fan while watching The Cerebral Assasin's in-ring journey:

"He was an absolute pleasure to work with. I was very gutted to hear about his health, I made sure to get in touch with him recently when he did retire. Because as a fan, I hated him in 2000 when he was the champ. Then I loved him when I came back from his injury. I loved him when he was in DX, then I hated him. This kept happening. When he was in Evolution! I had such an up-and-down fanship with him. I told him that."

Big Damo had a great relationship with Triple H in NXT

Big Damo was part of Sanity led by Eric Young in NXT. The faction failed on the main roster, and Nikki ASH is now the only remaining member in WWE. The company released damo and Young as part of budget cuts.

The former NXT star said he always had an amicable equation with Triple H. Big Damo found Triple H an affable and down-to-earth person.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

