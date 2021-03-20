Big E and Apollo Crews to sit down for an exclusive interview on SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E and his new archrival Apollo Crews will sit down for an exclusive interview with Michael Cole tonight on SmackDown prior to their match at WWE Fastlane. This will be their first face-to-face interaction between the two superstars since Crews' match against Shinsuke Nakamura a few weeks ago.

WWE announced that Big E and Crews will participate in the exclusive interview on tonight's episode of SmackDown via their official website.

Big E and Apollo Crews will exchange words on tonight's SmackDown following Crews' surprising attack on the Intercontinental Champion. Big E had just returned from a temporary setback caused by a previous attack from Crews. E would call out Crews, only to be ignored by the Nigerian "royal."

Big E would then have an Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn, which he would win. However, Crews would then sneak up from behind and attack him with some steel steps.

Apollo Crews has been on a hot streak since he completely changed his character. Now donning the role of a Nigerian "prince," Crews has demanded to be given his due respect.

He looks to attain that "respect" by taking the Intercontinental Championship from Big E.

Big E and Apollo Crews will settle their differences at Fastlane

Following the upcoming interview with Michael Cole, Big E and Apollo Crews will lock horns at Fastlane on Sunday night.

Intercontinental Champion Big E decided to give Crews a title match after Apollo turned heel by attacking him. This will be Apollo Crews' fifth match for the title since Big E became champion.

The storyline featuring the new and improved Apollo Crews and Big E has been enticing. Both men will be putting a lot of emotion and effort into their match at Fastlane, and the match should feature some great skill and athleticism.

Who do you think will come out on top? Will Apollo Crews make Big E's reign as Intercontinental Champion a short one, or will Big E once again defeat Crews? Let us know down below.