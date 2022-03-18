Big E appears to be in good spirits following broken neck

Big E continues to spread the message of positivity following his broken neck on SmackDown last Friday.

This afternoon, the former WWE Champion took to social media to provide a "brief life update" for his fans who continue to worry following the scary situation last week on SmackDown. You can check out his message below or watch the video in the embedded tweet.

"I'm just here to provide a brief life update," Big E began. "Right now, I'm walking around in my neighborhood. It's about 80 degrees, not a cloud in the sky, wearing this matching Street Fighter -- you see it, you see the shorts, Street Fighter inspired fit by Middle of Beyond. And life is good. I got breath in my lungs. It's a beautiful day. Got my little taco meat out. Little chest hairs, we call them little taco meat. So that's my life. That's what's going on in my life. My neck might be broken. But my heart, it's still in there...I think. Yea, it's in there."

There is no timetable for Big E's WWE return

While there is currently no actual time frame on when we will see Big E return to WWE television, a look into his injury online gives a hopeful outlook on when he might be able to return to SmackDown.

According to Healthline, the type of broken neck Big E suffered (with no spinal damage) heals a lot quicker than one might expect:

"A simple break that doesn’t affect your spinal cord can be treated with a neck brace worn for six to eight weeks until the bone heals."

Given the physical nature of being a WWE Superstar, the New Day member would probably be safer to remain out longer than the suggested six to eight weeks. But with any luck, it sounds like E could potentially be back in the ring by SummerSlam.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish E the very best on his road to recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the ring again soon.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all. I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all.

What do you make of E's comments? Are you happy to see he's doing so well after such a scary injury? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

