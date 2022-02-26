Big E thanks fellow superstar for his WWE title win

WWE Superstar Big E has thanked Bobby Lashley for agreeing to lose his WWE title to the former in 2021.

Along with Kofi Kingston, Big E and Bobby Lashley are the only black superstars to win the WWE championship in the modern era.

In a recent conversation with Byron Saxton, the three former champions spoke with the WWE commentator to discuss Black History Month as well as all their championship victories.

The powerhouse of The New Day won the WWE title by cashing in his money in the bank contract on Bobby Lashley. E thanked the former WWE Champion for the moment they shared in the ring. He said:

“Thank you [Bobby] for that moment." Big E added: "The way you had dominated people, the run you had, the fact that I was watching you in 2009, trying to pattern my eventual style after you, that meant a lot for me. Beating any WWE Champion means something, but for me, because it was you, that meant it was even more special for me.” H/T Ringside News

The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion captured his first WWE title in September 2021.

Big E felt the love from the fans after winning the WWE Championship

With his incredible physique and charisma, many members of the WWE universe felt that The New Day member was destined for solo stardom from the beginning.

In the same conversation with Saxton, the former WWE Champion spoke of how excited all the fans were for him after he captured the title.

“I felt I had no control over my body. I did like a half split, like a fist pump. I don’t know why I was fist-pumping, I’m not a golfer. But in that moment it felt like I hit a hole in one. But that was one of the coolest things, being able to look out and see so many people who were genuinely excited for me," Big E added.

