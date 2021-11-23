"People did not like us at all"- Big E on the success of The New Day

WWE Champion Big E harkened back to the days when his group, The New Day, was a faction that faced criticism and disapproval from the organization.

The path to success was a tough one for the fun-loving trio as their personas were the subject of stern critique by the top brass.

Big E recalled the group being denied opportunities to perform in the upper echelons of the company. However, their perseverance has proven to be their path to success.

Big E gave the big picture in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports in the UK regarding The New Day's journey to the top.

“We were just three guys who were constantly told ‘no’, but we turned this thing around,” Big E said. “People did not like us at all, they tweeted we were worse than 3MB and they didn’t care for us. In many ways, the gimmick and presentation weren’t something that people wanted. The fact that we flipped it and made it work is a testament to us and believing in ourselves.

He also admired the dedication and work ethic of his partner Kofi Kingston while talking about his title run in 2019.

"I think he did an incredible job, and one of the things I learned from him was that after he had won the title, he didn’t sleep at all. He was with his family and then had a whole day of media the next day, and was added to Monday Night RAW. To see how often he was gone, the amount of media, and the amount of shoots, I understood it. We talked all of the time, every day, so I was able to see how much was on him and how many responsibilities he had. I’m glad that I was able to see that and to know that more work was coming". shared Big E.

Big E faced Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Big E tasted defeat at the hands of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, when the WWE Champion faced the Universal Champion at Survivor Series 2021.

Although the powerhouse of positivity tried his best to put on a show, he was unable to dethrone the Head of the Table. Roman's relentless offensive arsenal proved to be a little too much for Big E.

As of late, Roman and The Bloodline had been terrorizing the rest of The New Day members on SmackDown which has been one of the prime reasons for the rivalry.

The Bloodline had previously injured Kofi Kingston and decimated King Woods' throne and crown, mocking Xavier's achievement in the process.

However, a surprise assist from Big E on Smackdown ahead of Survivor Series helped Xavier fend off The Bloodline when they tried to get the better of him.

