Bobby Lashley and Big E thank WWE Hall of Famer for carving a pathway for Black superstars

Current WWE Superstars Big E and Bobby Lashley spoke of their admiration and respect for Ron Simmons, the legendary African-American pro-wrestler.

Simmons had a trailblazing career, winning multiple world championships. The efforts of the former WWE Tag Team Champion inspired many young black men and women to want to pursue pro-wrestling as a career.

During Black History Month, WWE has been celebrating its past and present black performers. In a recent conversation with commentator Byron Saxton, along with Kofi Kingston, Bobby Lashley & Big E spoke about the legacy of Ron Simmons' in-ring career. Big E recognized Simmons' many historic victories:

"In so many different aspects he was the kind of athlete I wanted to be, and obviously its hard to have a discussion about black performers in wrestling without talking about him beating Vader in WCW for the world championship and seeing the locker room clear out and celebrate with him was pretty incredible." (from 1:53 to 2:30)

⏳👑Caprice Coleman👑⏳ @CapriceColeman I was trying to find a way to explain my reaction and the emotions I had as a 15 yr old. However; the kid that works his way from a back row to the front as soon as Simmons hit the power slam, pretty much explained it all. I was trying to find a way to explain my reaction and the emotions I had as a 15 yr old. However; the kid that works his way from a back row to the front as soon as Simmons hit the power slam, pretty much explained it all. https://t.co/Q0uCqMJova

Lashley admitted he used a lot of Simmons' moves when he first started in WWE:

"When I first came in, I copied a lot of his moves. I loved his style. As I was growing up, I used to hit the weights a lot. I liked to work out and watching him being a strong black man on TV, of course I loved that." (from 2:40 to 2:50)

Bobby Lashley loved working with Booker T

Another legendary black WWE performer that inspired Lashley before and during his time in the company is Booker T.

Continuing his discussion with Saxton, Lashley spoke of the love and respect he has for the five-time WCW Champion:

"When I first got in and a little bit before when I came in, Booker was my guy. I enjoyed watching Booker. I liked how he was. I liked his personality. When I first came in, I had the opportunity to start working with him first, and I just fell in love with Booker ever since then." (from 2:52 to 3:08)

Booker T continues to be a legendary figure in wrestling and through his wrestling school in his hometown of Houston, Texas, the Hall of Famer is looking to create the next big star in the wrestling industry.

Along with Booker T & Ron Simmons, what other black performers are among the best in WWE history? Let us know in the comments section below!

When using quotes from this article, please credit WWE

