Big E on bringing back 'The 5 count'

Big E has discussed the possibility of bringing back the "5 count" that he used while competing on NXT.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently spoke to Bleacher Report and opened up on his run with the black and gold brand, stating that it was pivotal for his confidence in becoming a big star in WWE:

"NXT didn't have the same amount of eyes on it, but that was also huge for my career," he said. "I don't get to the main roster if it wasn't for the five-count and the way people connected with it, but it was so much fun. It allowed me to show some personality in a different way."

.@WWEBigE talks about why The "Five-Count" still gives him goosebumps in this extra scene from 'A Future WWE: The FCW Story,' premiering THIS SUNDAY on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/DYLfGqAt22 — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2020

Big E's NXT 5 count

As a former NXT Champion during his run with the black and gold brand, Big E was a dominant force. Then known as Big E. Langston, the future New Day member would insist on pinning opponents using the 5-count over a traditional 3-count.

The 5-count was made famous in the 1980s in WWE by the legendary King Kong Bundy. In an effort to prove his dominance over his opponents, Bundy would force WWE referees to count to 5 when pinning his challenger.

Big E would adopt this gimmick close to 30 years later during his time with NXT, which generated a lot of buzz from hardcore WWE fans. Now that Big E looks to embark on a singles run on Friday Night SmackDown, Big E has suggested that he would like to see the 5 count return in the future:

"If it was up to me, of course, I'd love the five-count again and bring it back. That would be a lot of fun. It would definitely be different without a crowd. If I were you, I would keep my hopes low. I haven't had any conversations, it's out of my hands. I would love to do it, but don't hold your breath."

