Big E carries out honorary duties at Daytona 500

Former WWE Champion Big E was the honorary pace car driver at the Daytona 500, one of Nascar's biggest races.

Bursting onto the scene in NXT and winning the top championship in the developmental territory, it wasn't long before Big E was introduced to the main roster.

He used to be a muscle man for Dolph Ziggler and had a long singles run with the Intercontinental Championship. Following this, the former two-time Intercontinental Champion would form the New Day with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, one of the most popular acts in the company for many years.

In 2021 he would capture the WWE Championship for the first time, after a decade of hard work.

Knowing his name value and fan appeal, WWE were doubtless more than happy for their former champion to carry out some honorary duties on race day. The New Day member's duties were to drive the pace car before the race but brought his trademark energy to the packed raceway.

Nearly 150,000 Nascar fans filled the seats for the 64th edition of the race, emanating from Daytona Beach in Florida.

Big E lost the WWE Championship at Day 1

After cashing in his Money In The Bank contract and winning the WWE Championship, Big E would eventually lose the title to Brock Lesnar in a 5-way match at WWE's Day 1 Premium Live Event.

Lesnar would then drop the title to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble before earning it back at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. However, the former tag team champion has fallen back down into the mid-card and is yet to return to the WWE Championship picture.

