×
Create
Notifications

Big E carries out honorary duties at Daytona 500

The former WWE Champion appeared at the Nascar event
The former WWE Champion appeared at the Nascar event
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 21, 2022 10:42 AM IST
News

Former WWE Champion Big E was the honorary pace car driver at the Daytona 500, one of Nascar's biggest races.

Bursting onto the scene in NXT and winning the top championship in the developmental territory, it wasn't long before Big E was introduced to the main roster.

He used to be a muscle man for Dolph Ziggler and had a long singles run with the Intercontinental Championship. Following this, the former two-time Intercontinental Champion would form the New Day with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, one of the most popular acts in the company for many years.

In 2021 he would capture the WWE Championship for the first time, after a decade of hard work.

Knowing his name value and fan appeal, WWE were doubtless more than happy for their former champion to carry out some honorary duties on race day. The New Day member's duties were to drive the pace car before the race but brought his trademark energy to the packed raceway.

𝘼𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒 𝘿𝘼𝙔𝙏𝙊𝙉𝘼𝘼𝘼𝘼Honorary Pace Car driver @WWEBigE can’t wait for the #DAYTONA500!@WWE | @NASCAR https://t.co/YdRyq0HmJ8

Nearly 150,000 Nascar fans filled the seats for the 64th edition of the race, emanating from Daytona Beach in Florida.

Big E lost the WWE Championship at Day 1

After cashing in his Money In The Bank contract and winning the WWE Championship, Big E would eventually lose the title to Brock Lesnar in a 5-way match at WWE's Day 1 Premium Live Event.

Lesnar would then drop the title to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble before earning it back at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. However, the former tag team champion has fallen back down into the mid-card and is yet to return to the WWE Championship picture.

.@WWEBigE has arrived to @DAYTONA for the #Daytona500! Catch him driving the pace car before the green flag drops live on @FOXTV! https://t.co/cDRNBNNtOX

What did you think of The Powerhouse of Positivity at the Daytona 500? Do you think he'll ever return to WWE's main event scene?

Also Read Article Continues below

Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी