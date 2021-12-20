Big E is closing in on achieving a huge milestone as the WWE Champion

Over the course of the past few months, Big E has elevated himself to a whole new level as a singles superstar.

Currently in his first reign as WWE Champion, The New Day star is currently closing in on achieving a huge milestone, as he is set to reach 100 days as a world champion.

Big E's singles journey in WWE began a long time ago but it wasn't until recently that he revitalized his singles career after being drafted away from his New Day stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Big E's latest singles run truly marked its beginning when he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown and eventually won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The reigning WWE Champion went on to use his contract to cash in on Bobby Lashley, to win the title in September on an episode of RAW.

So far Big E has already defended his title against former champion Drew McIntyre, whom he beat at this year's Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

Big E’s first reign as the WWE Champion will see him square off against three former world champions next

Big E's next big task in WWE will be to defend the WWE Championship at the upcoming Day 1 event in early January 2022.

He will face Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four Way Match and will aim to walk out with the WWE Championship around his waist.

Having initially beaten Bobby Lashley for the title, The Almighty will definitely be the biggest threat to Big E at Day 1.

Big E has once again been separated from his New Day stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, courtesy of the 2021 WWE Draft.

At Survivor Series, the WWE Champion also lost to the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. However, Big E's goal will be to start off 2022 with one of the biggest wins of his title reign so far.

