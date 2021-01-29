Big E comments on rumors about him dating former WWE Divas Champion

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is an amazing character inside the ring and a great person outside of it. Big E recently joined Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young in WWE, on her podcast Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette.

During the conversation, Paquette brought up the rumors about Big E dating former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, aka Celeste Bonin. Big E denied the rumors about him dating Kaitlyn, but he mentioned that they were good friends.

I got to flap my gums with one of my favorite people @ReneePaquette and a heck of a gabber herself. https://t.co/pMykqAI9av — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 26, 2021

"Not as much" - Big E on being in contact with Kaitlyn

On being asked about whether he still talks to Kaitlyn, Big E said that they don't talk as much now as compared to when they worked together. Big E further revealed that he is proud of her journey and that he met her current lover and liked him.

"Not as much as, you know, when we were on the road all the time of course. She's busy with her life. But yeah, I think I texted her like a couple of weeks ago, just because I'm really proud of her journey. You know, she dealt with a really messy divorce. I met her current lover and he's a great dude, man. At first I was like, I didn't like some of the earlier ones and I was like 'Maybe I'm just jealous, is that the reason?'. But then I realised like how things unfolded and I was like, 'No, they were terrible people'. But him, I liked right away, great dude and I'm just really happy for the both of them."

Big E further spoke about how he knew that it was time for Kaitlyn to do something else outside of WWE. Hence, it was bittersweet for him when she left the company as he didn't want to see her leave, but at the same time was happy about her decision to grow as a person.

"And just seeing, kind of, she posts often about her journey mentally, and I'm just really proud of her growth as a human, so, you know, I just kind of hit her up and we just talked briefly about that stuff. But yeah it's really good to see her in a good place. And also, like for her to leave the company and just start this business and seeing that it's still going strong. That's a successful good business."

"But sometimes your time is up at a certain job. I could tell even when she didn't tell me anything, I could just tell like, it's time for her to do something else. So as bittersweet as it was, obviously I didn't want to see her leave, but I also just didn't want to see her stagnant in her life either. And it was cool to see her decide to bet on herself and do something cool, and also grow as a person. So, it was cool to see that, so I'm a fan of her, always."

Big E is all set to enter the 2021 men's WWE Royal Rumble match this Sunday and he heads into the match as one of the favorites to walk out as the winner.