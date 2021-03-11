Big E comments on Vince McMahon's workout habits

Big E has recently revealed that Vince McMahon was a fan of The New Day's entrance theme when the faction first rose to prominence in WWE. In another comment about his boss, Big E stated that McMahon's persistent workout methods.

As the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Big E is one of the top stars on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. For several years, he has been viewed as a WWE Superstar who is destined for the main event level. Ultimately, his success is in Vince McMahon's hands. As the WWE Chairman, McMahon determines which stars receive pushes.

During a recent appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Big E was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary. Big E took the opportunity to discuss McMahon's intense workout routine.

"He's a very interesting man. Even just watching the XFL documentary was very cool and his relationship with Dick Ebersol. Just the mindset of Vince and billionaires is really interesting. This self-belief. He's as much of a character as people would imagine."

"He has a personal trainer and this poor guy. We have these long drives, pre-pandemic, and we'll get in around two or three in the morning and his personal trainer has been standing outside the whole time waiting for him because he'll come in and work out after shows and after long drives. This man is in his 70s and he's working out hard. He's a meathead in a way." H/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful)

New episode dropped this morning: “WWE Superstar @WWEBigE Opens Up About His Wild Life and Huge Career”



Watch/listen: https://t.co/UOFvxxOAm2 pic.twitter.com/zB0MYU2tTS — Hollywood Raw (@HollywoodRaw) March 10, 2021

The release date for the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary is not known, but it is expected to air on Netflix. Many WWE fans are looking forward to the program because, as Big E stated, McMahon's life is a compelling story.

Big E was recently the star of his own 'WWE 24' documentary

Big E on WWE SmackDown

Big E recently starred in a "WWE 24" documentary special, and the episode chronciled the popular star's journey to WWE.

Advertisement

The documentary also delved into Big E's early WWE run, his first reign with the Intercontinental Championship, and the formation of the New Day.

Showering @WWEBigE with compliments? Nah, that's not his style. But he deserves them all.



Stream his episode of #WWE24 anytime ▶️ https://t.co/7YEcdZm2fh pic.twitter.com/EjgIYjFmgD — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 5, 2021

The "WWE 24" special offered fans a rare look at the man behind Big E's goofy, charismatic persona. It's an emotional program that also features Big E's thoughts on the late, great Jon Huber, also known as Brodie Lee.