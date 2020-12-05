Big E debuts new entrance theme song on WWE SmackDown

Big E returned to in-ring action today on SmackDown and walked out to a completely new theme song. Big E's last singles match was against Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match on SmackDown. Big E featured in the Pat Patterson tribute match, and it was here that he debuted his new music.

Big E joined Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio as a former Intercontinental Champion to face off against another set of former champions and the current Intercontinental Champion himself in Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, and Sami Zayn. The match took place as a tribute to the late Pat Patterson, the inaugural and possibly greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time. Patterson sadly passed away due to cancer.

Big E and his team emerged victorious in the match after Daniel Bryan rolled up Sami Zayn for the win in classic Pat Patterson style. Big E himself paid tribute to Pat Patterson, pointing to the sky in a show of respect.

Big E walks out to new theme for the first time in six years

As we all know, Big E was a part of one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE, The New Day. However, thanks to the recent WWE Draft, Big E was separated from his former New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. As such, Big E's return to the ring was accompanied with some new theme music instead of his usual announcement.

However, this isn't Big E's first singles run, having previously been a singles star for most of his NXT career and for sometime on the main roster. The new theme will be his seventh theme song, having had four different themes during his first singles run and two others, including the famous 'New Day, New Way' theme he had when he was part of The New Day.

It makes sense that WWE would give Big E a new theme, considering that he will be embarking on a singles run. However, WWE chose to give Big E shades of his previous entrance which includes the white powder he used before. Either way, Big E is ready for a big push.