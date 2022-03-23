"I narrowly escaped a stroke" - Big E details the harrowing extent of recent injury

Big E might have escaped surgery for his broken neck, but we are now learning how much more severe this injury could have been.

On the March 11 episode of SmackDown, E took a bad landing from a suplex from Ridge Holland that sent the New Day member out on a stretcher, much to the dismay of the WWE Universe. Luckily, we found out later that while E suffered a broken neck, he had no spinal cord damage and was able to avoid surgery.

The former WWE Champion took to social media this afternoon to provide fans with an update on his status, and the latest is a frightening realization of what might have been:

"Had my first doctor's appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now," Big E tweeted.

Big E has kept the WWE Universe in the loop since his injury

While E has always been relatively active on social media, he's taken things to a new level this month when it comes to interacting with the WWE Universe on Twitter.

Be it a simple update on his condition, speaking on the importance of mental health, or just being silly and positive, E has made a point of sharing this journey with his followers, and his passionate fanbase has responded in kind.

While his future in the ring is unknown at this time, we here at Sportskeeda just want to wish Big E the very best and a speedy recovery during this trying time.

