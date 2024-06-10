Big E endorses newly-crowned champion after watching their tryout just 2 years ago

It has now been over two years since we last saw Big E compete inside a wrestling ring. With uncertainty looming over his career, he seems to be embracing the positive aspects of life. He commented on a newly crowned champion and reflected on watching them in their WWE tryout a couple of years ago.

Big E was watching NXT Battleground, where he was focused on the opening match to crown the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. It was a star-studded match, ultimately won by the 25-year-old Kelani Jordan. Jordan only made her TV debut in September last year - making her a standout and one of the rare names to become a champion in NXT so quickly.

Big E congratulated Kelani Jordan on X and said that he remembers seeing her in her tryout a couple of years ago. Stating that transitioning from college athletics to wrestling isn't easy, he commended her for the success she has had.

It certainly isn't an easy transition to make, despite WWE wanting to target college-age people to recruit as superstars.

As we mentioned, Kelani Jordan is in a very rare group of superstars. Other names that rose quickly to become champions in NXT include Kevin Owens and Asuka - who took less time than Kelani but were already established and bonafide veterans by the time they debuted in WWE.

There was a clip circulating on X of Michin smiling as the young Kelani Jordan became the Women's North American Champion.

