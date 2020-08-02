Big E explains what he expects from his singles run

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Kofi Kingston revealed that he had been injured after the Tables Match at WWE Extreme Rules and that he will be out of action for six months. Kingston's absence has given Big E the chance to shine and prove his dominance with a singles run in WWE.

This won't be Big E's first singles run in the company. When the New Day member debuted, he had allied himself with Dolph Ziggler but went his separate way, capturing the Intercontinental Championship. Big had also won the NXT Championship before making his main roster debut.

But since aligning himself with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Big E hasn't held a singles Championship. He has, however, held the WWE Tag Team Championships eight times with the two Superstars.

Big E's expectations from his singles run

Big E was in conversation with Yahoo! Sports. During the interview, the WWE SmackDown Superstar spoke about getting a singles run in WWE and how he wants to be different from other African-American wrestlers that have preceded him.

"This is all kind of coming out of nowhere, I feel confident that I am ready for this. The interesting thing and weird thing is we don't have that organic response. I hope people enjoy this run, I hope it's good and entertaining, I hope all of the people who have clamored for this for years are not disappointed."

Big E also spoke about how he plans to be different from other African-American wrestlers.

"I [also] think representation matters. It matters to see people like you, who look like you, doing well. I never wanted to be put in the box where they say 'This is how a muscular Black wrestler should perform.' As much as I love Ron Simmons, I never wanted to be a copy of Ron Simmons or of so many of the Black wrestlers I watched as a kid. I wanted to be a one of one. I wanted to be someone who cannot be easily replaced because what I do is different than what anyone else does."