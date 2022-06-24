Big E gives positive update amidst his recovery from a broken neck

It sounds like New Day member Big E is well on the road to recovery as he has given a positive update on his neck injury.

The former WWE Champion was injured on an episode of SmackDown back in March when he took a poorly executed belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the outside of the ring. It was later revealed that Big E had broken his neck but was fortunate to avoid neck fusion surgery thanks to the thickness of his body.

The New Day member was recently asked on social media how his neck was doing. E was so touched he responded with a video reply which seemingly revealed some great information about the status of his injury.

"Aww look at you, sweet as you want to be. You're too much," Big E said. I do appreciate it. Thank you for being so thoughtful. Warmed up this whole area between here. But you don't gotta worry about me cause look at the neck. Look what the neck can do. Look at my neck yea yea! Look at what the neck can do...I'M GOOD!"

Big E's positivity is a great sign for his WWE future

It's been incredible to see the progress The Powerhouse of Positivity has made in the last few months since his injury back in March.

Through it all, E has remained incredibly positive about his progress online. The New Day member has consistently shared images of his recovery and motivational words for those who follow.

While we don't know when the former WWE Champion will be able to return to the ring, you can't help but smile and be happy about the positive progress that he's making. Hopefully, the good news will continue in the weeks and months to come.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish E the best as he continues to rehab his neck and hope to see him make a full recovery soon.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Big E with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you surprised at how much progress Big E has made in recent months? Yes No 2 votes so far