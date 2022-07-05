"Surgery is off the table" - Big E gives a positive update on recovery and WWE return 

Big E recently took to Twitter to give the WWE Universe an update on his recovery after a neck injury back in March.

Big E noted that the healing was going well and because his recovery was progressing so positively, he has been able to bypass surgery. The former WWE Champion revealed his plan is to wait until the one-year mark and check out more scans to see how it's progressing:

"Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table."

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.

It was reported that The New Day member broke his neck following a bump at the hands of Ridge Holland, which later forced him to miss WrestleMania 38. He has regularly updated the WWE Universe on his progress, recently posting a video without his neck brace, much to the delight of fans.

The New Day has pushed forward in WWE without Big E

It's unclear how long Big E will be out of action, but it appears that WrestleMania 39 could be the best place for the former Champion to aim. His tweet above could be referencing a year since the injury, which will be March 2023. In his absence, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have continued their feud with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.

The New Day has taken Drew McIntyre on as an honorary member in recent weeks to fill in for Big E amidst their feud with the Brawling Brutes. However, Kofi and Woods regularly express that they are missing Big E by their side.

Big E was a popular star backstage and well-liked in the company, with several stars having sent him tweets and well wishes since his injury. He will be welcomed back with open arms when he is finally able to step back into the ring.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far