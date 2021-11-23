"People just don't fully realize how good he is" - Big E heaps praise on Roman Reigns

WWE Champion Big E left WWE Survivor Series with a loss, but he gained a new level of respect for his opponent, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Sunday night.

In the main event of the pay-per-view, Big E faced Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match. More than just brand supremacy was at stake, as both men took each other to their limits in an effort to score a high-profile victory.

Although the WWE Champion was on the losing end of the match, he had nothing but respect for his opponent. Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a post-match interview, the powerhouse reflected on the bout and pointed out how it was his first singles main event.

"This was my first singles main event on a pay-per-view, and to do it with Roman means even more," said Big E. "Our paths were different, but after the match, we reflected on spending our days, circa 2010, together in that FCW warehouse. We were not making much money but we were very hungry."

The New Day member was also impressed with Roman Reigns' athleticism and stated that people don't fully realize how good The Tribal Chief is.

"His strength and athleticism are real," Big E continued. "He even got me up in that powerbomb. I thought he was going to bail on it, but he had that second surge to get me up. Until you're in the ring with him, people just don't fully realize how good he is. He's an incredible performer on an incredible run, and you can't take away anything from him."

Though Big E lost the bout, he still held his own with Reigns and delivered an impressive performance at WWE Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns became the first man to pin Big E in singles competition in over six months

WWE Champion Big E's dominant winning streak came to an end at the hands of Roman Reigns when The Head of the Table pinned him on Sunday night

The RAW Superstar has been on an unbeaten run in the singles competition since he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Apollo Crews back at WWE WrestleMania 37.

Reigns' victory didn't come easy, though; after a hard-fought bout, it took two brutal Spears to keep the WWE Champion down.

With Roman Reigns out of the equation now, it's time for Big E to prove his worth and elevate the RAW brand along with him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Did you enjoy this star-studded clash at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off below.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Big E vs. Roman Reigns? Yes No 16 votes so far