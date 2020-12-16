Big E helped secure Wale to do his new WWE entrance theme

Over a week ago on WWE SmackDown, the company took another step to separate Big E from the rest of the New Day. Big E not only brought back his old school chalk entrance, but walked out to new theme music as well.

Big E's new theme, which as of this writing is still untitled, is performed by the popular music artist, Wale. He has been seen a few times on WWE programming in the past alongside the New Day and others.

WWE wanted to debut Big E's new theme months ago

The change of theme music wasn't Big E's idea, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. It was said to be an idea from the WWE offices that are looking to continue to push Big E as a singles star going into 2021.

Big E, however, specifically requested to the WWE offices that he wanted Wale to do his new theme and was key in help making it all come together. It's been said in recent months that WWE has been moving away from those that were performed from CFO$. The New Day theme was produced by WWE musical legend Jim Johnston, and is still used by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

I was a @Wale fan well before anyone cared to know my name. Eternally grateful to get to come out to a living legend’s music. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 5, 2020

The timing of the new WWE theme for Big E might have felt off to some, but there is a reason for that. It was reported that it was actually completed months ago and was set to debut during his feud with Sheamus. However, some tweaks needed to be made to the theme, which is what caused the delay of its debut on WWE television.

What do you think of Big E's new theme? Are you excited for his new push in 2021? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.