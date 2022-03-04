"He didn’t complain" - Big E reveals how he and former WWE Champion dealt with losing to Brock Lesnar in similar fashion

Big E recently discussed how he and his New Day partner Kofi Kingston similarly lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar.

Despite being fan-favorites, the two were considered long shots to ever win the top prize in sports entertainment. When it finally happened for each of them, fans were ecstatic. However, both of their reigns would end at the hands of Lesnar - Kofi in October 2019 and Big E at Day 1 in January.

In an interview with Z100’s Josh Martinez, the former WWE Champion explained how it felt to lose the title, noting that he and Kingston were both defeated by The Beast Incarnate in a similar manner:

“It's interesting, I'll say, how our runs weren’t too drastically different, you know? Kind of that falling off of a cliff feeling at the hands of one Brock Lesnar and then suddenly, it feels like you woke up a year prior and you’re back to doing what you were doing before. But you know, I’ll say [Kofi] is a guy who’s handled it with grace. He’s a guy who, you know, he didn’t complain or he didn’t show up to work pouting. He’s a consummate professional and he’s someone that I think, like I said, he just always leads by example." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Big E on what he would have changed about his WWE title run

Big E's reign lasted 110 days and included successful defenses against Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Austin Theory.

Speaking with Josh Martinez, the former WWE Champion revealed what he would have done differently with his WWE title run. He said that although he only wanted to focus on performing, he wished that his reign had lasted longer:

“There’s several things I would do differently but again, like I said, my focus really is just on performing. I do the best I can. But, you know, I wish it would have lasted longer, I wish we would have had the opportunity to do some more dynamic things." (H/T Post Wrestling)

After losing the title to Lesnar, E was moved back to Smackdown, where he reunited with Kofi Kingston. The two have resumed teaming as they await the return of Xavier Woods, who suffered a minor injury in January and is currently recovering.

