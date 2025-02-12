Big E looks absolutely jacked amid WWE retirement rumors

The WWE Universe continues to debate the future of Big E. His potentially career-ending injury and whether the former WWE Champion will ever wrestle again remain topics of discussion across the industry. Big E offers hope to fans with various hints and teasers like his latest gym update.

The Master of The Five Count has not wrestled since suffering a serious injury during WWE SmackDown on March 11, 2022. The match saw Ridge Holland dump Big E on his neck at ringside as Ridge and Sheamus defeated The New Day. There has been hope and optimism over Big E's in-ring future, but he has essentially teased retirement in recent months.

Big E and Kris Yim went public with their relationship last year. Kris is the sister of WWE's Michin. The happy couple had wrestling fans talking today with Big E's latest update from the gym, which shows off his impressive physique. The caption-less photo shows the former NXT Champion is now in above-average shape.

Big E and Kris were working out with John Merola Sr. and their wife Cristina Merola. John is the CSO of RejuvStem Regenerative Medicine, a full-service stem cell therapy clinic in Mexico, that has treated Big E, and Kris has ties to it.

Big E has continued to make various promotional and WWE Community appearances, while also appearing on PLE panels. He also co-hosted the recent RAW on Netflix post-show with Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore.

WWE keeping Big E's name in the storylines

World Wrestling Entertainment celebrated The New Day's 10th anniversary back in early December on RAW. However, the segment saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turn heel by kicking the injured Big E out of the group.

Kingston and Woods have continued their heel campaign on the red brand ever since, while Big E has been distant from the storyline aspect of the group. Officials have continued mentioning the 2021 Money In the Bank winner on RAW as Kingston and Woods have caught heat over their treatment of Big E from people such as Rey Mysterio, Alpha Academy, JBL, plus noted super-fan and comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, among others.

Big E was also the reason for The New Day's theme change. On a recent RAW, Kofi and Xavier expressed disgust when hearing Big E's familiar introduction to their popular theme song. The duo debuted new music last week before defeating Mysterio and Dragon Lee, thanks to Logan Paul.

