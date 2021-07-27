"I'm wildly grateful!" - Big E reflects on some of the best moments of his WWE career (Exclusive)

Big E had one of the most important moments in his WWE career when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match to become Mr. Money in the Bank. It was a defining point in his career, as it officially marked his elevation to a main event talent.

While it is a pivotal moment, it is far from being his only memorable one. In his 12-year career as a professional wrestler, Big E has been a part of and created many moments not just for himself but for the WWE Universe as well.

Big E recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, where he discussed his WWE career and reminisced about some of his iconic moments as a professional wrestler, specifically the ones he shared with his brothers in The New Day.

"I'm thankful I get to still do cool things in my career. We were really blessed as a unit, the three of us to have done some really cool things. Whether it's breaking a record that stood for 20 years, holding the tag titles for 483 days, whether it's promos with The Rock...um...being voted the greatest tag team of all-time! You know, people can feel how they want to, but I'm just extremely thankful...I'm really thankful! It's been a great career. Maybe I could have been world champion by now and had multiple reigns...but it's pretty close to perfect man. Just being able to work with two guys that I consider brothers...that's a very real bond that has not waned for us at all and then to have this (Money in the Bank briefcase) and to have that kind of moment...I'm wildly grateful!" said Big E.

Big E still has much to do with his career and will certainly continue to have more memorable moments as he progresses through his career.

Big E has a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to cashing in his Money in the Bank contract

Having recently been crowned as the new Mr. Money in the Bank, Big E has had his road paved and set for him. Being Mr. Money in the Bank is obviously not the end goal, and E will be looking to make use of that contract.

There are plenty of options for Big E, with both the WWE and the Universal Championship looking set to be put on the line.

As things stand, it looks like Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor and quite possibly John Cena. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley looks set for a feud with Goldberg, with the WWE Championship involved.

Who do you think Big E should cash-in on? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande