Big E makes special request to WWE

WWE Superstar Big E has made a request to the Stamford-based promotion following the events of RAW. The former WWE Champion wants to see a best-of-seven series pitting Sheamus against Rusev after their hard-hitting contest on RAW.

The WWE Universe was patiently waiting to see Rusev take on Sheamus on RAW, and the duo didn't disappoint one bit. In the end, Rusev hit a Machka Kick on Sheamus to pick up the big win.

Shortly after, Big E took to his official X handle and made a request to WWE. He wants the company to book Sheamus vs Rusev in a best-of-seven series.

"I’ve seen enough. @ToBeMiro vs @WWESheamus best of 7. Please and thank you," Big E wrote.

After a five-year run in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, Rusev made his big WWE return in April 2025. He hasn't done much of note since his return, and many fans believed Triple H and the company had already fumbled him.

Now that Rusev has picked up a massive win over Sheamus, it remains to be seen if he gets a push on the main roster in the coming weeks. The Bulgarian Brute was extremely popular at one point back during his previous WWE run, when he had the gimmick of Rusev Day. Unfortunately, the company didn't capitalize on his fame, and he remained a mid-card act for the remainder of his run.

