Big E makes surprise interview appearance; names his favorite to win Money in the Bank

In a recent interview, former WWE Champion and New Day Member Big E named his pick to win Money in the Bank this year.

Big E is a former Money in the Bank winner himself. He cashed in the contract on Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion back in 2021. He later lost the title to Brock Lesnar at Day 1. The powerhouse of the New Day has been out of action since early 2022 due to a broken neck.

This week on After the Bell podcast, Big E claimed that it was interesting to see LA Knight get top reactions from the crowds. He claimed that although he never worked with Knight, he was excited to see the 40-year-old in the ring pulling off some insane pops night after night.

"It's not cool being injured but the nice thing is sometimes you get off that hamster wheel and you get to sit back and look at what's going on. I've never shared a locker room with LA Knight but watching the way fans react to him, on a nightly basis. Not just one time, not just a pocket here. It's exciting for me to see a guy like that just grow and see the reaction to him grow and grow. I'm a fan. I'm an LA Knight fan." [From 21:25 - 21:48]

Big E also spoke about the first time he met LA Knight

During the same conversation, Big E recalled meeting Knight for the first time at a gym in Los Angeles. He claimed that the star was cordial and the two exchanged pleasantries during the meetup.

"I remember the first time I actually met him, was at LA Fitness in Los Angeles. It was very, very fitting. But he was cool. We just had one interaction. But I'm a fan of his work. He's a guy who I'd love to see him get an opportunity and get a rocket strapped to him and see what he can do." [From 21:52 - 22:10]

The New Day member made it clear that he wanted WWE to get behind Knight and push him to the top.

